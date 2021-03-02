Fine art at Holtfield

Customers of Holtfield Coffee Station in Hillsboro will soon be treated to hand-decorated sleeves on their hot beverage cups, courtesy of the art club of Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries in the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

You might see Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” “Blue Dog” by George Rodrigue, “The Scream” by Edward Munch, or “New Love” by Romero Britto on your coffee sleeve, but there will be other art works as well, according to art teacher Jennifer Singleton. The sleeves are being painted by the 36 fifth-graders who comprise the art club from the two elementaries.

According to Singleton, the project promotes the appreciation and awareness of famous artists within the fine arts for students. It also gives them a chance to connect with the Highland County community and shows them that art can be appreciated by everyone.

Singleton extended gratitude to Holtfield Coffee Station for working with the art club and allowing such a “wonderful opportunity” for the students.

The project, Singleton said, is a “piggyback project,” for the students because it goes along with what is traditionally done each year. That is that students get to research and learn about famous artists. Once they develop a favorite, they may choose an artwork by that artist that the student then reproduces for a ceiling tile in the art room.

“It is so fascinating seeing the students’ artistic voices and interpretations regarding these great works,” Singleton said.

As for the coffee sleeves, students are choosing from artworks that have been predrawn by Singleton, then discussing the works as they paint them. With all the snow days recently, the pace in completing the sleeves has been much slower than anticipated, Singleton said. But with the warmer days ahead and students back in school, the sleeves should be making their way to Holtfield around the middle of March.

Singleton said the idea came from the Holtfield Coffee Facebook page where she saw a post where Hillsboro High School did a similar thing around Christmas, so she asked about it when she stopped for coffee. The HHS students also did a project for Valentine’s Day.

Those at Holtfield are more than happy to let the art students create and share with the community. To the staff, management, and ownership of the establishment, it’s seen as something that is good for the kids and the community as it’s an avenue of expression and sharing love, and it’s a happy little surprise to encounter one of those painted sleeves.

To see what Buckskin and Rainsboro Elementary students are up to, go to each building’s Facebook page.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

An array of famous artworks recreated on coffee sleeves by the art club members at Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries are pictured and will soon appear on Holtfield Station beverage cups. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Art-pic-1.jpg An array of famous artworks recreated on coffee sleeves by the art club members at Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries are pictured and will soon appear on Holtfield Station beverage cups. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Singleton https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Art-pic-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Jennifer Singleton

Works painted by Rainsboro and Buckskin Art Club