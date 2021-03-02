Grand jury indicts 15

A Highland man accused of rape and a Rocky Fork Lake area woman charged in a Nicholaus Garrison escape attempt last fall were among the 15 individuals indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Aaron D. Ludwick, 37, Highland, was indicted on five separate charges of rape, each a first-degree felony.

Amber L. Ward, 28, Hillsboro, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Court records indicate Ward did not appear for a pretrial hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 24 on a charge of complicity to escape.

Ward and a Chillicothe woman were both indicted in connection with their involvement in the September 2020 escape and recapture of convicted drug dealer Nicholaus Garrison.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Lawrence Tomer, 62, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Chenoa Dove-Jordan, 40, no address listed, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jared A. Loftis, 28, Greenfield, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and grand theft of firearms, a third-degree felony.

Donna B. Hughes, 43, Hillsboro, for grand theft of a motor vehicle by deception, a fourth-degree felony.

Tayseneca Lowe, 24, Washington Court House, for two counts of grand theft of a firearm, both felonies of the third-degree; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Taylor Cochran, 20, Batavia, for two counts of grand theft of a firearm, both felonies of the third-degree; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Dalton J. Boyd, 28, Bainbridge, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

John M. Barger, 33, Hillsboro, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and one count each of aggravated possession of methamphetamine and aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both felonies of the fifth-degree.

Jesse D. Bushatz, 25, Hillsboro, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Madilynn Arnett, 18, Hillsboro, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Tabitha Throckmorton, 25, Hillsboro; Jonathan Birkhimer, 48, Greenfield; and Timothy J. Miller, 43, Bainbridge, were indicted on one count each of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

A Highland County grand jury will convene next on Tuesday, April 6.

