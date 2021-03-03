Second Chance Pet of the Week

Mandy, a young, female border terrier mix, is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. She is medium-sized, spayed and shots are up to date. Previous owners used Mandy as a small hunting dog so she wasn’t inside the house very often. She is so cute, very friendly and enjoys all the attention she can get. She may need to be house trained a bit, but she has learned to use the doggy door in the kennel and do her business outside. To meet Mandy or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page.

