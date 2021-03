Commissioners salute Highland County 4-H Week

The Highland County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation Wednesday designating the week of Feb. 28 to March 6 as Highland County 4-H Week. Shown, from lef,t during Wednesday’s commissioners meeting are OSU Extension 4-H Educator Danielle Combs, commissioner David Daniels, 4-H members Trinity Edenfield and Sara Newsome, commission chair Jeff Duncan, OSU Extension 4-H Educator Kathy Bruynis and commission vice chair Terry Britton.

