The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Sweazy, 19, of Bainbridge, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Trent Swisher, 22, of Leesburg, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Bret Swisher, 46, of Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Kristi Murphy, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested on two counts of passing bad checks.