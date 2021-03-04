Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chad Daniels, 31, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for a turn signal violation and driving without a valid license.

Chad Moore, 23, of Bainbridge, was issued a citation for failure to display a license plate.

Seth Beatty, 18, of Frankfort, was issued a citation for failure to display a license plate.

Karen Jones, 25, of Wilmington, was arrested for failure to comply with court prders.

Bethany Nichols, 23, of Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.