Lynchburg-Clay seeking new superintendent

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education has selected the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) to assist with the selection of its next superintendent.

The SOESC has many years of experience in assisting boards of education with superintendent and treasurer searches. Over the past several years, the SOESC has assisted the Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Fairfield and Miami Trace Local Schools with their superintendent searches along with Blanchester, Clinton-Massie Local and Hillsboro City Schools with their treasurer searches.

“We have a vested interest in finding the best possible superintendent for Lynchburg-Clay and will work with the new superintendent in continuing to provide high quality educational experiences for all the students who attend Lynchburg-Clay Schools,” stated Beth Justice, superintendent, SOESC.

The position has been advertised with numerous professional educational organizations, and sent by email to subscribers of selected educational email lists. The application deadline is set for April 12, 2021 and it is planned that the position will be filled effective Aug. 1, 2021.

Submitted by Stephanie Huber, administrative assistant, Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.