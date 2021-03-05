Cruising crackdown, late mail

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1894, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported a court judgment was secured against the CP & V railway in a case filed by C.S. Bell & Co. Bell alleged that negligence on the part of the railway led to the derailment of a car loaded with castings from the foundry.

An advertisement from the Hillsboro Hardware Co. said that the Red Anvil store on South High Street in Hillsboro had the largest and most carefully selected stock of general hardware anywhere in the county.

Dr. Pearne would be delivering his lecture on “Pioneer Life in Oregon” at the Hillsboro Christian Church Tuesday evening, with the 15 cents admission price going for the benefit of the local Young Women’s Christian Temperance Union.

Pullman sleeping cars were large, quiet and comfortable, according to an ad from the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, with trains leaving bound for St. Louis disembarking from Hillsboro at 7:30 a.m., and 2:20 and 4:18 p.m., with stops in Blanchester and Cincinnati before leaving for Missouri and the western states.

The disappearance of businessman J.S. Ellifritz was a mystery to all, with the paper reporting he was gone “as completely as if the earth had swallowed him up.” He had last been heard from two weeks earlier in Chicago, with fears that “he had been foully dealt with.”

This week in 1923, the Hillsboro Gazette reported that the morning mail due at Hillsboro arrived about 12 hours late due to trains being stopped at a dangerous trestle in Loveland. Workmen were putting in a new abutment and damaged the old one in the process.

The L & L Garage was moving to the corner of South West and Walnut streets in Hillsboro, but would continue to give expert repair service and sell the Oakland Car at the former Dragoo Motor Car stand.

At Bell’s Opera House for one night only, it was the “fun show of the world.” Tickets were on sale at Miller’s Drug Store for the showing of the musical cartoon comedy “Bringing Up Father on His Vacation.” Twenty-five musical numbers were included complete with 30 dancing girls on stage.

An ad for Merchants National Bank noted that 57 years ago, the bank opened for business on March 1, 1866, and the U.S. government had approved the corporate existence of the bank for another 99 years. They hoped that when the distant year of 2022 arrived, the bank would still be serving Hillsboro and Highland County.

M.F. Carroll & Sons had the new Willys-Knight automobiles for 1923. The five-passenger touring car and the three-passenger roadster were both priced at $1,235.

National Silk Week was March 5-10 at Kerns Clothing Store in Hillsboro, with women encouraged to shop for their families clothing needs in preparation for Easter Sunday, which was April 1.

In news from Boston, Robert Gossett had been ill with scarlet fever for several weeks but was now able to return to school, Miss Lora Roush was visiting her aunt and Miss Bernice Laymon was visiting with her sister, Mrs. John Grove.

In the help wanted ads, “refined girl for general office work in Hillsboro” was advertised. Those interested were to apply in their own handwriting to Box F, Hillsboro, giving age, education and expected salary.

This week in 1976, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette featured a picture on the front page of little Danette Watson, the 1976 Easter Seal Child for Highland County, getting to meet Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes at a guest luncheon in Columbus.

The Fairley Hardware stores wanted folks to spruce up for spring with a sale on Perry & Derrick paints, with featured finishes having “early American value and early American price.”

At the Butcher Shoppe in Hillsboro, it was a truckload sale on Kahn’s meat products. Kahn’s wieners were just 98 cents a package, deluxe club bologna or pickle loaf was $1.19 a pound, center cut pork chops were $1.49 a pound and fresh sliced braunschweiger was 69 cents a pound.

Showing at the Colony Theatre was the true story of national champion skier Jill Kinmont, who was left paralyzed after an accident on the slopes in January 1955. Marilyn Hassett and Beau Bridges starred in “The Other Side of the Mountain.”

Deli specials at Kroger in the new Highlands Plaza Shopping Center included sliced to order American cheese for 89 cents a half-pound, Tahitian salad for 99 cents a pound, and spicy Polish loaf for $1.49 a pound.

Deputy sheriff Orville Reffitt announced he would be seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff in the June 8 primary. He had been a full-time deputy since March 1973 under his brother, incumbent sheriff Walter Reffitt.

This week in 2002, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported a crackdown on cruising in uptown Hillsboro, with Hillsboro City Council announcing plans to make it tougher for cruisers to make their rounds downtown on weekend nights.

The Hillsboro High School Academic Team completed its regular season by winning the Southern Buckeye Academic and Athletic Conference competition in Batavia on Feb. 23. The quick recall team from HHS defeated New Richmond 36-29.

Meanwhile, at Miami Trace High School, the HHS band, concert and symphonic choir would be competing in the OMEA District Contest. The band was directed by Jay Carey and the choirs were under the direction of Marilyn Kibble.

Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery paid a campaign visit to Hillsboro, stopping in front of the Highland House Museum to meet with local Republican officials and voters inside.

Pondlick Herb Farm was hosting the Appalachian Cultural Fair on April 20 at the Samuel Lyle Log House on Pondlick Road near Sugartree Ridge.

The McClain Lady Tigers advanced in the regional semifinals by defeating the Lady Tornadoes of Dover in overtime, 67-60. Coach Dennis Overstake attributed consistency at the charity stripe as the deciding factor for the Tigers.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years