Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Brunswick, 21, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for no OLN.

Brandon Greene, 34, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to display a license plate.

INCIDENT

At 3:11 p.m. a structure fire was reported in the 400 block of Waddell Street.

March 6

INCIDENT

At 2:10 p.m. a resident in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

March 7

ARREST/CITATION

Bethany Lowman, 39, of Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension.