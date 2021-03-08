Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
March 5
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
William Brunswick, 21, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for no OLN.
Brandon Greene, 34, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to display a license plate.
INCIDENT
At 3:11 p.m. a structure fire was reported in the 400 block of Waddell Street.
March 6
INCIDENT
At 2:10 p.m. a resident in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.
March 7
ARREST/CITATION
Bethany Lowman, 39, of Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension.