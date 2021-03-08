Coss adds to man’s sentence

Five individuals learned their fate from Judge Rocky Coss in sentencing hearings held late last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

A Leesburg man received an additional six-month prison sentence to be served consecutively with the sentence he is currently serving from an earlier conviction where he violated the terms of his probation.

Jacob D. Cooper, 25, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

In a bill of particulars, Cooper was charged with the theft of a John Deere Gator from a soybean field at the corner of Connell and Hightop roads, just south of Careytown, on Oct. 5, 2019.

He was later implicated in the theft after his DNA was found on a black flashlight on its floorboard.

In the judgment entry of confinement, Cooper was sentenced to six months in prison, to be served consecutively with the 18-month sentence he received last October for violating the terms of his community control supervision after a conviction for failure to comply with the order or signal or a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Cooper was given 102 days credit for jail time already served.

Four others were sentenced to three years community control supervision and control late last week:

• Lucinda M. Hicks, 32, West Union, pled guilty on Feb. 4 to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, with court documents stating that she was sentenced Friday on the theft charge and failure to appear, both fourth-degree felonies.

She was charged with the theft of a Honda Odyssey that was parked near a residence on North High Street in Hillsboro on May 12, 2020.

The court’s bill of particulars stated that after being released on an own recognizance bond following arraignment on Sept. 1, 2020, she failed to appear for a hearing scheduled for Sept. 23.

The judgment entry imposing community control sanctions ordered that Hicks pay restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account no later than Jan. 2, 2022, and to successfully complete substance use disorder (SUD) treatment at the Georgie Harris House in Waverly.

• Ethan L. Lightle, 31, Bainbridge, entered a guilty plea on Jan. 21 and was sentenced Thursday on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of heroin.

In the judgment entry imposing community control sanctions, Lightle was ordered to successfully complete SUD treatment at Kent’s Place in Waverly and recommended aftercare.

• Kyle J. Carr, 29, Hillsboro, entered guilty pleas on Feb. 4 and was sentenced Friday on charges of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and the fifth-degree felony charge of breaking and entering.

In both judgment entries imposing community control sanctions, he was ordered to successfully complete SUD treatment at The Counseling Center and recommended aftercare.

Concerning the breaking and entering conviction, the judgment entry ordered that he pay restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account in monthly payments starting Dec. 31, 2021.

• George F. Riley, 53, Bainbridge, was ordered to have no contact with the owners of a Sinking Spring home as part of his sentence Friday that imposed community control sanctions.

The court’s bill of particulars stated that Riley got into a verbal altercation with the owner of the home the previous day, and that shortly after midnight on June 13, 2020, a male subject returned with a shotgun and fired twice at the home in an effort to damage or destroy a surveillance camera the owner had repositioned earlier.

Court records state that Riley pled guilty to the charge on Dec. 22, 2020, and in the judgment entry, he was convicted of attempted improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a third-degree felony.

