Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bradley Neitz, 37, of Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Michael Carson, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a warrant from the Hillsboro Police Department for failure to appear.

Lisa Rezentes, 53, of Loveland, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 1:03 p.m. a resident in the 200 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.