Second Chance Pet of the Week

Hudson, a young doberman pinscher mix, is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. He is male colored black with a little white. Hudson loves pets, hugs and lots of attention. He came from the Highland County Dog Pound and seems to be well-behaved and gets along with other dogs. He loves to play with his toys and has lots of energy. When we took him to the vet he climbed in the back seat of the car by the window and sat there very still looking out the window all the way to the vet’s office. He is not good with cats. Hudson has been neutered and all shots are up-to-date. To meet Hudson or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance pet Adoptions Facebook page.

