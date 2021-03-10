Local residents indicted in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — Indictments were handed down against four Highland County area residents during the most recent convening of a Clinton County grand jury.

Those indicted are listed below with their names, ages, residences and the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Trent E. Swisher, 22, of Leesburg, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Faris A. Parker, 37, of the New Vienna area, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Casey A. Wright, 36, of the Hillsboro area, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Justyn N. Osborne, 23, of the Hillsboro area, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument, second-degree misdemeanor.