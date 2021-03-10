Hot chocolate bombs returning to senior center

Back by popular demand and just in time for Easter, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center will once again be selling “hot chocolate bombs” on March 23 and March 25.

“Our Valentine’s Day sale was so successful, and people were wanting to know if we had any left over, so we decided to sell the hot chocolate bombs again for Easter so people can put them in Easter baskets,” said Mechell Frost, executive director the senior center.

The Easter Cocoa Bomb Sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the senior center located at 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro. There will be three styles of the bombs available for $6 each — an Easter chick, a frosted donut and “Froggie,” although there is a little number of frogs and all the bombs will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are varying flavors. The Easter chicks come in white chocolate creamy caramel and white chocolate classic cocoa. The donuts come in while chocolate cake batter and white chocolate classic cocoa; and the Froggies come in white chocolate classic cocoa.

Since the senior center is still closed due to COVID-19, the sales will be drive-through events and you will not need to leave your vehicle. You should drive near the center’s front door where someone will take your order and money, then the hot chocolate bombs will be brought to you. They will be individually wrapped and a limited supply of gift boxes will be available.

“You place the treat in a mug with seven ounces of milk or water, stir until its melted, and enjoy,” Frost said.

She said there has been no indication when the center may be able to reopen.

“Stay patient. We’re still here. We don’t know when we’ll be able to reopen, but we are looking forward to it,” Frost said. “We want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support. It was great to see their enthusiasm for what we did for Valentine’s Day.”

She said the center is taking membership renewals and that its next event will be 100 Turkey Bingo — The Car Edition on Saturday, March 27 at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro.

The hot chocolate bomb sale is a fundraiser for the senior center made possible by donations from Crowe Financial Group; McCarty Associates; Highland Auto Service; Wikin Heating and Cooling; Weller’s Plumbing and Heating; Amantha Farrens, State Farm; Edgington Funeral Homes and Harsha Monument Company.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

These are the hot chocolate bombs that will be on sale at the Highland County Senior Center in Hillsboro on Tuesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 25. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Cocoa-pics.jpg These are the hot chocolate bombs that will be on sale at the Highland County Senior Center in Hillsboro on Tuesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 25. Photo courtesy of Mechell Frost

Easter fundraiser will be held March 23 and 25