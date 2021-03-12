Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

March 9

A Leesburg resident reported her 10-year-old son was unruly.

A resident of Sicily Road reported her juvenile son was assaulted by another juvenile.

March 10

A Smart Road resident reported the theft of items.

The theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Sinking Spring was reported.

March 11

A resident of Gist Settlement Road reported a possible prowler.

A resident of Golden Dubloon Lane reported finding a bag containing drug items in his yard.

A resident of Bald Knob Road reported a dispute with a neighbor.