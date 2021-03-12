Runaway car, train trestle leap and a fox drive

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1876, the Highland Weekly News reported in “Mourytown” news that a reporter concluded that “the winter of our discontent” was over with the days being more spring like, mud drying up and farmers getting on the harness and going out into the fields.

Up the road in Taylorsville, the little community had a fox drive on Feb. 19, resulting in “lots of fun and one fox.” Another one was scheduled for Saturday, the 11th of March.

For wholesale and retail groceries, and good prices on wool and grain, the place to go was Miller & Quinn on High Street in Hillsboro. An ad said they were the county’s headquarters for sugars, coffees and teas.

Trains were departing Hillsboro on the IC & L Railroad for the Mississippi and Missouri rivers and all points beyond Monday through Friday at 6:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A railroad meeting was scheduled at the Highland County Courthouse for 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 to update the progress of a narrow-gauge rail line from Cincinnati via Hillsboro to the Jackson coal region.

The Hillsboro & Blanchester Telegraph Co. was following the lead of other lines by reducing rates. The company was going to reduce its rates by 20 percent after March 15, meaning that a 10-word dispatch to Cincinnati would cost 60 cents.

This week in 1924, the Hillsboro Gazette reported that three people escaped a grisly death on a train trestle when an approaching train caught them by surprise. A woman had to jump from the trestle to the rocks 30 feet below the East Monroe trestle, while her daughter and a friend were able to reach a safety station on the bridge. No bones were broken, although all three women were visibly shaken.

Capt. Hollowell, inspecting officer for the War Department, gave the Hillsboro National Guard unit a glowing recommendation, calling the local Company C “the best company in the regiment.”

Motoring weather had arrived, according to an ad for the Hillsboro Auto Company, and $500 would buy a 1923 Model Coupe, like new with an electric starter and only 500 miles; a 1916 touring car with a crank starter was priced at $75; and a late model one-ton Ford truck with pneumatic tires, cab and body, and in first class condition, was $350.

At the Hillsboro Kroger, French-brand coffee, billed as “the world’s finest coffee that never varies in taste,” was just 37 cents a pound, freshly ground in the store at 136 S. High St. To go with that cup o’ java, sugar in the 10-pound bag was a dollar, with cans of evaporated milk priced at 9 cents each.

In basketball action, the Hillsboro Red Birds were playing the visiting Dayton Fords at the local National Guard Armory Saturday, March 15. Tip-off for the first game was at 7 p.m., with admission just 50 cents.

This week in 1962, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a heartbreaker of a basketball game went to the Marietta Tigers in AA tournament action. Hillsboro’s Redskins took the game into overtime at Ohio University gymnasium in Athens, but lost 71-69.

Three county high schools and one elementary school had been recently inspected to keep them safe and useful in the years to come. Renovations were recommended for Sinking Spring, Belfast and Whiteoak high schools, in addition to New Market Elementary School.

Magic and pure enchantment was on the big screen at the Colony Theatre with the cartoon favorite “Pinocchio.” Saturday’s late show was “panic and rhythm on one big program” in “Shock ‘n Rock,” featuring “twisted minds and twisting bodies” in a horror movie with a rock ‘n roll beat.

The special of the week at Sagar’s Dairy Store, across from the post office in Hillsboro, was five pints of any flavor ice cream, for $1.

Four children got an impromptu lesson in driver education when their father stopped into Morgan’s Store on Fairfax-Sugartree Ridge Road for a moment. He left the kids — aged 2-5 — in the car, and in that short time one of them turned on the ignition, put the car in gear and shot down 110 feet of roadway into a neighbor’s house. The house and car were heavily damaged, and three children were injured.

Highland County supervisor of schools Richard “Skip” Pulliam was going to be the guest teacher of the adult Bible school class at Hillsboro Church of Christ Sunday. You could dial-a-daily devotion by calling EX 3-3324 day or night.

This week in 1995, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that a taste of Music City, USA was coming to the Colony Theatre in Hillsboro for the sixth weekly performance of Country Classic Opry on Saturday night.

Jack Garman was honored as Citizen of the Month by Hillsboro Mayor Richard Zink prior to the Monday city council meeting. Garman had donated time and effort in the construction of the new Samaritan Outreach Services building.

Great rates on certificates of deposit could be found at Liberty Savings Bank in Hillsboro, Lynchburg and Wilmington. A 30-month CD was paying 7.50 percent interest and a nine-month CD paid 6.75 percent.

The 10-pounder meat sale was underway at the Hillsboro Bob & Carl’s. Ten pounds of fresh ground beef was $8.90, 10 pounds of sliced bacon was $9.90 and a 10-pound package of Kentucky Border stick bologna was $9.90.

A task force appointed by Sec. of State Bob Taft was exploring the cost and benefits of using the new medium of the internet to electronically link county boards of election with Columbus. If found to be both practical and cost effective, Taft said he’d like to see it in place by 1997.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Looking-back-logo-1.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years