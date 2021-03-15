Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathan Stewart, 33, of Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for a violation of court orders.

Keith Lyons, 45, of Washington C.H., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Troy Richards, 41, of Washington C.H., was arrested on a warrant for a violation of court orders.

INCIDENT

At 12:26 a.m. a resident in the 600 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

March 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shelly Johnson, 51, of Hillsboro, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and intoxication.

Chad Daniels, 32, of Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Souders, 48, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Shannon Kingsolver, 41, of Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, stop sign, drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.