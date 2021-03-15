Scotty, an endearingly joyful and affectionate young fellow with a sweet temperament and high hopes that someone will beam him right up to the couch, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Scotty is 6-8 months old, with unusual markings highlighted by beautiful eyes, one sky blue, one blue and brown. At 35 pounds, he is too thin for his height and medium-sized frame, but regular meals should fix that. To meet this sweet boy, call the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191 for an appointment.

Scotty, an endearingly joyful and affectionate young fellow with a sweet temperament and high hopes that someone will beam him right up to the couch, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Scotty is 6-8 months old, with unusual markings highlighted by beautiful eyes, one sky blue, one blue and brown. At 35 pounds, he is too thin for his height and medium-sized frame, but regular meals should fix that. To meet this sweet boy, call the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191 for an appointment. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Pet-of-the-Week-1.jpg Scotty, an endearingly joyful and affectionate young fellow with a sweet temperament and high hopes that someone will beam him right up to the couch, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Scotty is 6-8 months old, with unusual markings highlighted by beautiful eyes, one sky blue, one blue and brown. At 35 pounds, he is too thin for his height and medium-sized frame, but regular meals should fix that. To meet this sweet boy, call the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191 for an appointment. Submitted photo