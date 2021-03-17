GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dean Murray, 57, of Greenfield, was arrested for tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Shawn M. Ufert, 42, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.

Hayden Jones, 26, of Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for a violation of court orders.

Silas Pulliam, 25, of Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.

Reno Farmer, 20, of Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nathan Snodgrass, 45, of New Boston, was arrested on a warrant for a violation of court orders.

INCIDENTS

At 3:17 p.m. a resident in the 400 block of Beatty Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

At 11:54 p.m. a resident on Lyndon Avenue reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.