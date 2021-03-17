Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
March 14
INCIDENTS
A caller advised several storage bins had been broken into in the 12000 block of SR 138.
A caller from the 10000 block of SR 73 advised a suspicious person was on the property.
March 15
INCIDENTS
A resident of West New Market Road reported a female assaulted.
A resident of Middle Street in Leesburg reported his car stolen.
March 16
INCIDENTS
A resident of Beechwood Lane reported a female was causing a disturbance.
A resident of Harvey Road reported a check stolen from his mailbox.