Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

March 14

INCIDENTS

A caller advised several storage bins had been broken into in the 12000 block of SR 138.

A caller from the 10000 block of SR 73 advised a suspicious person was on the property.

March 15

INCIDENTS

A resident of West New Market Road reported a female assaulted.

A resident of Middle Street in Leesburg reported his car stolen.

March 16

INCIDENTS

A resident of Beechwood Lane reported a female was causing a disturbance.

A resident of Harvey Road reported a check stolen from his mailbox.