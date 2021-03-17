New butchering business

Hershberger’s Butchering, a new business that offers butchering services to the public, opened this week on SR 138 between Greenfield and Hillsboro.

The business is located at 10890 SR 138 and is owned by Joni and Edna Hershberger. It will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The public can bring bring animals to Hershberger’s to be butchered, but there will not be a retail store at the family-owned business.

“We wanted a family business and saw the opportunity to help the community,” Joni Hershberger said of the family’s decision to open a new business.

Hershberger’s will custom butcher beef, pork, turkey, chicken and rabbit.

“The state of Ohio was heavily involved, especially with the EPA approvals and the by-products of the operation and how those will be handled,” said Doug Karnes, the project architect with McCarty Associates. “Those will be retained on-site in a holding tank and a truck will pick that up and take it to a processing plant in another Ohio county on a regular basis.”

He said the project started in 2019.

“We want to thank the Highland County Health Department, zoning, trustees in Madison Township, county commissioners and Ohio Department of Agriculture for helping us,” Joni Hershberger said. “They were good people to work with to make this happen. God bless you all.”

He also credited McCarty Associates for its role in bringing the project to fruition.

For more information stop by the business or call 937-981-1639.

Doug Karnes with McCarty Associates contributed to this story.

Hershberger’s Butchering, located at 10890 SR 138 between Greenfield and Hillsboro, is shown in this photograph. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Hershbergers.jpg Hershberger’s Butchering, located at 10890 SR 138 between Greenfield and Hillsboro, is shown in this photograph. Photo courtesy of Doug Karnes

Hershbergers opened Monday on SR 138