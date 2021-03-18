Some detailsset for massvaccination

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park Mass Vaccination Site is expected to begin operating Wednesday, March 31 as a walk-in location at 1199 Airborne Road.

It will be operating between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. — by appointment only, scheduled through Kroger.com — and the clinic will operate Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week, according to Kym Parks, marketing manager for Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) based at the Air Park.

The appointments are available to the anyone living in the state of Ohio. If a person cannot access the internet to schedule an appointment, that person can contact Kroger at 866-211-5320.

The eligibility guidelines provided by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office will still be used, but when the clinic is operational, the age will be 16 and older. This site is not currently available through Kroger scheduling, but should be available next week.

This site is a joint effort between FEMA; the state of Ohio; the Clinton County commissioners, health district, sheriff and EMA; Clinton County Port Authority; and Air Transport Services Group as a service to the local, regional and state residents.

More details will be announced when they become available.

It will be one of 15 mass vaccinations in Ohio, DeWine previously said.

The other state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics will be located in Lima, Maumee, Dayton, Columbus, Akron, Youngstown, Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Marietta and Zanesville. Four mobile mass vaccination clinics will also make rounds in the areas of Northwestern and West-Central Ohio (Ada), Southeastern Ohio (Athens), North-Central Ohio (Mansfield), and East-Central Ohio (Steubenville), the state announced in a news release.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” DeWine said. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics.”

The regional mass vaccination clinics will operate until they are no longer necessary.

The regional mass vaccination sites will be equipped to administer between 300 and 3,000 vaccines a day depending on location, supply and demand.

