Two injured in head-on crash

The drivers of both vehicles involved in a head-on collision late Thursday morning in Hillsboro were transported to Highland District Hospital with undetermined injuries, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. The crash occurred at the U.S. Route 62 (South High Street) split with Dunlap Road shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. Police said that Dwight Creek, 82, Hillsboro, was northbound on U.S. 62 in a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox when he apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and drifted left of center, striking a 2001 Kia Sedona driven by Sophia Bourne, 18, Hillsboro, head-on. Traffic in both directions of South High Street was blocked for a time as emergency personnel from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and police officers stabilized the crash scene. There was no information on any citations in the crash as the investigation was ongoing.

