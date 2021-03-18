Highland County looking for new JFS director

Katie Smith informed the Highland County Board of Commissioners that she will be leaving her position as director of Highland County Job and Family Services during an executive session at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting.

According to a news release, Smith and her family will be leaving Ohio due to employment opportunities.

In anticipation of her departure, the commissioners said that they will begin an immediate search for a new director, and that Smith will assist in the transition process in the coming weeks.

“We appreciate the hard work that she has done and wish her well in the future,” commissioners Jeff Duncan, Terry Britton and David Daniels said in a news release.

Smith said it has been a pleasure to serve as Highland County’s JFS director for the past five years.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be an active community partner in service to our most vulnerable citizens,” she said.

The commissioners’ news release stated that Smith’s last day has yet to be announced.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Smith https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_f-Highland-Katie-Smith-1.jpg Smith

Smith stepping down after five years