Drugs, stolen guns recovered

An investigation following the arrest of a pair of Hillsboro juveniles led to the discovery of drugs, stolen guns and other items, along with the arrest of two Peebles residents, according to Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels.

The episode started when the police department received a report at 9:26 p.m. Monday of burglary in the 300 block of Muntz Street in Hillsboro. Numerous items of value were stolen including two safes and multiple firearms, Daniels said in a news release.

During the course of the investigation, officers were led to the residences of two juveniles on Wednesday. The juveniles were interviewed and confessed to their involvement in the burglary on Muntz Street and provided useful information to law enforcement that only the parties involved would have knowledge of, Daniels said.

During the course of further investigation, Hillsboro police officers went to a residence in Peebles where 23-year-old Tyler A. Grisham and 19-year-old Hailey J. Parks were interviewed and confessed to burglarizing the home on Muntz Street with the two juveniles.

Items from the burglary were recovered at the Peebles residence, including one of the safes. The location of the other stolen safe was obtained, and with the assistance of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, it recovered at a residence on S.R. 247 south of Hillsboro.

Daniels said that while interviewing the suspects, officers learned they had also burglarized a residence on Carmel Road on Feb. 19, 2021, when a Smith & Wesson handgun and other items of value were taken. Information was gained about the location of the stolen Smith & Wesson firearm in Peebles. Along with deputies from Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Peebles chief of police, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence in Peebles.

During the search, Daniels said a large amount of marijuana was discovered at the Peebles residence along with items used for the preparation and sale of marijuana, plus an unspecified amount of cash. The stolen Smith & Wesson handgun was also located and turned over to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple firearms have been recovered and the investigation is still ongoing, according to Daniels.

Grisham and Parks were both arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center. Grisham is currently charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, and Parks is currently charged with complicity, a second-felony.

Further charges are pending, Daniels said.

Both Grisham and Parks remained in custody Friday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Monday in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Both juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Chillicothe, and recommendations for charges against them have been forwarded to Highland County Juvenile Court, according to Daniels.

Two Peebles residents and two juveniles arrested