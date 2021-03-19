In the ktichen with Sharon

Hello! This week in Sharon’s kitchen I was looking for a good recipe to make. I was going through my recipes and I came across this one and thought, “I haven’t made this in a while — tuna casserole.” Yes, perfect.

I had plenty of tuna and the stuff to make a big salad. It’s the perfect meal.

This recipe calls to put crushed croutons on top, but I didn’t have any so I crushed up crackers and sprinkled them all over the top. It was delicious.

I hope you enjoy this as much as I did. Have a great weekend!

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Tuna casserole

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked macaroni (cooked and rinsed with cold water after cooking)

1 can Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 cup frozen or fresh peas and carrots

1 can tuna, drained

1 tbsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup finely crushed croutons

Directions

Add the next eight ingredients to the macaroni, blending well. Spread in a casserole dish and top with shredded mozzarella cheese and finely crushed croutons. Cover with tinfoil and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove the tinfoil and bake another 5 to 10 minutes until golden brown on top.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.