Spring has sprung

These daffodils heralded the first day of spring, which officially arrived at 5:37 a.m. Saturday. According to The Farmers’ Almanac, sunrise is at 7:03 a.m. and sunset at 7:13 p.m., giving Highland County nearly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness, with daylight lengthening in the coming weeks and months.

