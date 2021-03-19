HHS senior week set for May 10-14

The city of Hillsboro and Hillsboro High School are gearing up for Senior Week 2021, which this year has been designated for the week of May 10-14.

According to a news release from the city of Hillsboro, donations are being sought from local businesses and individuals in the form of discounted or free items for a Senior Card that is used during Senior Week, and/or monetary donations that provide for scholarships to be given to multiple students.

Last year, Gideon Pickerington-Polstra, Joe Helterbrand and Katie Condo were each recipients of $1,000 scholarships.

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha said at this month’s city council meeting that the city contributed $1,000 to the scholarships last year, and the other $2,000 was raised through donations.

The application for this year’s scholarships is available to graduating Hillsboro High School seniors that will be entering the workforce, or attending college or a trade/technical school.

Harsha, a graduate of a technical school in Dayton, said that he hopes that this year more scholarships can be awarded, and through the generosity of the community, he hopes that it will happen.

He said the city of Hillsboro will again match the donations up to $1,000.

All donations can be sent to the city of Hillsboro, Senior Scholarships, 130 N. High St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

For a donated item for the senior card, or for more information, call Kimberly Newman or Whitney Seitz at 937-393-5219, or email knewman@hillsboroohio.net or wseitz@hillsboroohio.net.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Harsha https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Dustin-Harsha-head-shot.jpg Harsha

Senior card and scholarship donations sought