The city of Hillsboro has announced that East Main Street will be closed from Bowers Avenue to the S.R. 124/U.S. Route 50 split on Tuesday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closure is for tree removal with a sidewalk project. Traffic will be detoured via Bowers Avenue and S.R. 124. The estimated completion date is March 23 by 8 p.m. For more information contact the city of Hillsboro at 740-708-6743.

