State surpasses 1 million mark in Covid cases

Ohio has passed the one million mark for total COVID-19 cases with 1,001,194 as of Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) COVID-19 Dashboard.

Since the pandemic began, Highland County has had 3,372 of those COVID-19 cases, 178 hospitalizations, 56 deaths and 3,205 presumed recovered from the virus, according to the dashboard.

The ODH also posted a graphic ranking all 88 counties in the state in terms of the highest case rate per 100,000 residents. From March 7-20, Highland County had the 13th worst case rate among the sate’s 88 counties at 171.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

In a Monday update from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, he said that if local health departments and hospitals have a “hard time” filling appointments with people that are currently able to get a vaccine, appointments can be booked for anyone age 16 and over. Currently, people that are age 16 and over need to wait until March 29 to schedule their vaccination, while anyone 40 and over can receive it now.

According to the dashboard, 17.74 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 7,655 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 21 people, or 0.19 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 209 people, or 4.23 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 345 people, or 7.16 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 560 people, or 10.63 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,222 people, or 21.10 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,066 people, or 34.99 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,180 people, or 45.58 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,117 people, or 52.34 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 828 people, or 55.13 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,107 people, or 56.97 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 9.17 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 3,956 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — Nine people, or 0.08 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 126 people, or 2.55 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 211 people, or 4.38 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 303 people, or 5.75 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 498 people, or 8.60 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 358 people, or 11.75 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 397 people, or 15.33 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 618 people, or 28.96 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 544 people, or 36.22 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 892 people, or 45.91 percent, have completed their vaccines.

In other news, DeWine announced changes to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation’s Indoor Air Quality Assistance Program. The program reimburses eligible applicants and covers the cost of inspections, assessments, maintenance as well as improvements to indoor heating, ventilation and air-conditioning to help control the spread of COVID-19, as well as reimbursement for secondary devices that have been designed to destroy bacteria, mold and inactive viruses.

The deadline to apply for the program has been extended to June 30, 2021. The expenses eligible for the program are those incurred in response to COVID-19 for the above reasons on or after March 1, 2020 up to June 31, 2021. Eligible employers can apply for the program more than once, but it can’t be more than the maximum total amount of $15,000.

Money for the program was awarded to Ohio as federal financial assistance by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The treasury funding comes from the CARES Act.

According to the BWC, only private employers can take part in the program. Those employers include:

* Facilities licensed by ODH such as nursing homes, assisted living/residential care facilities and hospices.

* Facilities recognized by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) like senior centers, and adult day centers which are Medicaid providers in the PASSPORT, Ohio Home Care or MyCare Ohio waiver programs.

* Facilities either certified or licensed by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services like substance use disorder residential treatment providers and Class 2 and Class 3 residential treatment providers (adult care facilities).

* Facilities certified/licensed by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities such as residential waiver settings (group homes), intermediate care facilities, adult day support providers which are Medicaid providers and submitted a provider assurance form.

To find all the details on this program as well as the application, visit https://info.bwc.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/bwc/home.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-4.jpg

Highland County has had 3,372 cases