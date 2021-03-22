Two to drug court docket

Judge Rocky Coss rendered sentencing on three individuals and granted continuances in two other cases latte last week during sentencing hearings in Highland County Common Pleas Courts.

Jayson A. Vilvens, 24, Washington C.H., was granted admission to the New Way to Recovery Drug Court after being sentenced on a fifth-degree conviction of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, and for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Court documents stated that on March 15, 2020, Vilvens stole merchandise from the Tractor Supply Company store in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro police later located his vehicle on Bell Street in Hillsboro and arrested Vilvens after he admitted to the theft. After a search, an officer found a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance on Vilvens’ person, which he said didn’t belong to him.

Following analysis by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the substance was found to contain methamphetamine.

The judgment entry that imposed three years community control standards released Vilvens to Fayette County custody, and ordered that he report to the Highland County Probation Department within 24 hours of that release.

Gary E. Seitz, 30, Greenfield, was also granted admission to the drug court docket after conviction and sentencing on charges of counterfeiting and trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, both fourth-degree felonies.

The judgment entry imposed community control sanctions for a period of three years.

In the court’s bill of particulars, Seitz admitted to passing a counterfeit $50 bill at the Flagway 16 station in Greenfield on Nov. 2, 2020, although he claimed he thought the bill was genuine.

The court ordered he pay restitution of $50 to Flagway.

Regarding the trespassing conviction, a bill of information stated that on Dec. 21, 2020, Seitz trespassed in a house when a person was present or likely to be present.

Jennifer R. Truman, 36, South Point, was sentenced to three years community control following conviction of aggravated possession of methamphetamine and aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth-degree.

The court’s bill of particulars said that on May 3, 2020, Truman and a man were arrested while trespassing in a private dumpster and that the investigating officer found two clear plastic baggies containing a white powdery substance.

Truman admitted that both of them were “longtime users,” with her male accomplice informing the officer that he was currently in drug court.

Later analysis by BCI showed that the two baggies contained methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In the judgment entry, three years of community control sanctions were imposed upon Truman, with the determination that she did not qualify for entry into the drug court docket.

It was further ordered that she successfully complete the substance abuse disorder treatment and aftercare program through Port 45 Recovery.

Ronald L. Humphrey II, 31, Hillsboro, and Ashleigh P. Myers, 33, Wilmington, both had their sentencing hearings continued until April 7.

Humphrey was convicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, from an incident that the court’s bill of particulars detailed as the theft of a pick-up truck and four-wheeler from the Butler Springs Christian Camp on July 21, 2020.

The bill of particulars in Myers’ case said that she had a prior conviction in Clinton County Common Pleas Court in March 2017 for aggravated trafficking in drugs, and at the time of her apprehension by Hillsboro police on July 4, 2020, there was an outstanding warrant from Clinton County for her arrest.

When officers searched her car, numerous pills were discovered, which following BCI testing were found to contain four different illegal drugs identified as methamphetamine, alaprazolam, clonazepam and oxycodone.

Myers was convicted of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

