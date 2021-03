The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

March 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy Webster, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct and having a weapon while intoxicated.

Adam Michael, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal damaging.

March 22

INCIDENTS

A resident of Purtee Lane in Highland reported a male was trespassing and refusing to leave.

A resident of Ridge Road reported the theft of gas.