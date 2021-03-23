100 Ham Bingo Saturday

It went so well the first time the Highland County Senior Citizens Center offered the public a chance to play bingo from their vehicles as an aversion to the coronavirus pandemic that the center has decided to try the event again. This time it will be “100 Ham Bingo — The Car Edition” played Saturday, March 27 in the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro.

Participants will be parked from noon to 12:30 p.m. and two hours of bingo starts at 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $20 per player which includes four bingo cards, snacks and raffle tickets for items including gift cards, Little Caesars pizzas, bags of groceries, Easter baskets and more.

One hundred hams will be given away, and there is no limit to the number of hams one bingo player can win.

You must be 18 to play, but anyone 18 or older in a vehicle where there are people playing must also pay.

“We did it in November for turkey bingo and it turned out great,” said Mechell Frost, senior center executive director. “We got a lot of positive feedback and almost everyone received a turkey or some other prize.”

Those taking part will need a radio in their vehicle or to bring a portable radio with them.

When someone bingos, Frost said they should honk their horn and/or turn on their flashing lights. But because all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines are being followed, they should also leave their windows rolled up. Someone will come around to check and whoever bingoed should press their card to the windshield. When the games are over, participants will lineup as they leave and the winners will have prizes loaded into the trunk of their vehicle.

Frost said instructions will be included in a packet when participants pay their entry fee.

The event is sponsored by The Laurels of Hillsboro, Heskett Insurance Agency and Anthem Medicare. Frost said she would also like to thank Little Caesars for donating pizzas, Rumpke for donating a handicapped accessible portable toilet and Southern State for use of its parking lot.

The rain date is Sunday, March 28. On that date bingo would start at 2 p.m. so people have time to get there after church.

“There’s no word yet on when we’ll be reopening or holding special events in our building, but until then we’re gonna find ways to reach out and have fun,” Frost said.

The senior center will also be selling Easter Cocoa Bombs for $6 each during a drive-through event from its location at 185 Muntz St. in Hillsboro from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center will offer 100 Ham Bingo — The Car Edition to the public on Saturday, March 27 from the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro.

