A Second Chance Pet of the Week

Meet Marley, is a Boston terrier/boxer mix who is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. She is white with black and 2 years old. She has been spayed, up-to-date with her shots and house trained. Marley had nine puppies in January. They have been adopted and now it is Marley’s turn. She is a sweetheart. She gets along with other dogs and is sweet with everyone and everything, but she not been tested with cats. To meet Marley or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page.

