Historical society gearing up for new Appraisal Day

After a year that saw it pretty much shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Highland County Historical Society says it is alive, growing and excited about new programs and interests for this year.

“Our agenda is packed full with the Mother/Daughter Spring Tea, Log Cabin Cookout, Pioneer Days, yard sale and vendor summer bazaar, Christmas shop, and announcing the Spring Appraisal Day,” the historical society said in a news release. “Bring your treasures for an estimate of value. Preserving our past, building our future.”

The new Spring Appraisal Day will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at Highland House Museum, 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro.

“Ever wanted to know the approximate value of your treasure? We can help you discover that. Come and bring your items for appraisal. Appraisers can also possibly share some history about your treasurers or family pieces,” the news release said.

A $5 donation per appraised piece will be appreciated, the historical society said. There is no limit on the number of items you can have appraised.

A team of licensed Ohio appraisers and auctioneers will be present to answer questions. Items that will be accepted for appraisal include furniture, guns, coins, collectibles, local historical books, jewelry, glassware and more.

For an additional charge, you can have an appraisal written for insurance purposes. There will be no warranties or guarantees from the appraisers, the historical society said.

The historical society will not be responsible for loading or unloading items or any damage that may occur.

Those receiving appraisals will be asked to wear masks and comply with social distancing.

To reserve an appraisal time, call Jean Fawley at 937-763-2657.

Prior to the appraisal event, the society will host its annual Mother/Daughter Spring Tea at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11 at the Highland House Museum for girls ages 5 and above. There will be tea, stories, games and food.

There is a fee of $10 per child and $10 per adult. Seating is limited. Call 937-393-3392 to pick up a registration form. The deadline to register is Monday, April 5. Money is due at the time of registration.

Participants are encouraged to wear “fancy” dresses.

