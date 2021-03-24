Covid cases up slightly

Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner said it sounds like the new mass dispensing operation planned to open around March 31 at Wilmington Air Park will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to his latest post on the health department’s Facebook page.

The plan is for the clinic to be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but Warner said the schedule could change between now and when it opens.

“It looks like this is going to be a great regional asset for increasing our vaccination rates,” Warner said.

In general, Warner said, Highland County Covid case counts were up slightly from where they were last week, and generally higher than counts in most counties in Southwest Ohio.

“We (had) 178 hospitalizations and the state has now increased our death count to 56. Our internal records list additional deaths, so we may see this number continue to change over time,” Warner said.

He also said there were sill spots open in the health department’s COVID-19 vaccination being held Thursday, March 25 at the Highland County YMCA in Hillsboro. Eligibility is for those 40 and over, as well as those 18 and over who might have cancer, are obese, have heart disease, have COPD, or have a very long list of other medical conditions. Full vaccine eligibility will open on March 29, or potentially earlier if the health department is unable to fill its vaccine appointments before Thursday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard latest update from Monday, 17.94 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 7,742 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 21 people, or 0.19 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 211 people, or 4.27 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 348 people, or 7.22 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 573 people, or 10.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,263 people, or 21.81 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,075 people, or 35.28 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,189 people, or 45.93 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,120 people, or 52.48 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 833 people, or 55.46 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,109 people, or 57.08 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 9.42 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 4,066 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — Nine people, or 0.08 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 127 people, or 2.57 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 214 people, or 4.44 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 309 people, or 5.86 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 518 people, or 8.94 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 361 people, or 11.85 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 441 people, or 17.03 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 635 people, or 29.76 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 554 people, or 36.88 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 898 people, or 46.22 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to this dashboard, since the pandemic began, Highland County has had 3,392 total COVID-19 cases, 178 hospitalizations, 56 deaths and 3,214 presumed recovered from the virus.

Lynchburg Mayor James Burton receives a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Lauren Simpkins at Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy in Lynchburg, which is offering both Covid rapid tests and vaccinations to the public. To schedule an appointment or for more information call 937-579-0212. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Burton-Covid-shot.jpg Lynchburg Mayor James Burton receives a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Lauren Simpkins at Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy in Lynchburg, which is offering both Covid rapid tests and vaccinations to the public. To schedule an appointment or for more information call 937-579-0212. Submitted photo

Warner says new vaccination site will be great asset