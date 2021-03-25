Highland Health Providers expanding OB services

Highland Health Providers’ Physicians for Women practice, in partnership with Adams County Regional Medical Center, will be expanding obstetrics and gynecology services to Adams County and the surrounding communities.

Beginning May 2021, appointments will be available for both obstetrics and gynecological needs at the Women’s Health Clinic located in Winchester. While expecting mothers will deliver at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, routine, predelivery obstetrics care, general women’s care for those in all phases of life, preventative care, and evaluations for common surgical care needs will occur at the Winchester location.

“We are excited to bring comprehensive women’s health coverage to this area. In addition to providing diagnosis and treatment for gynecological needs, we will also be expanding routine obstetrics care to expecting mothers who otherwise had to travel many miles for that care. We are privileged to offer these services here,’ said Highland Health Providers Executive Director Michael Alden.

Centered on serving the medically underserved, Highland Health Providers is a federally qualified health center that serves the Highland County community in six locations throughout Hillsboro, Greenfield, Lynchburg and the Rocky Fork Lake area.

The mission of Highland Health Providers is to serve the community by providing accessible, efficient, quality health care in an atmosphere of safety, compassion and excellence. Patients of most insurance types are accepted at all Highland Health Providers locations, but a sliding fee scale is also available to those needing financial assistance to receive needed care. Information on how to schedule appointments will be released at a later date.

Submitted by Ashlee D. Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.