Cemetery headstones damaged in crash

A one-vehicle crash Wednesday evening resulted in no injuries to the driver or passenger, but caused moderate damage to a van and extensive damage to several headstones in the Sugartree Ridge Cemetery. The Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post reported that Tyler Lige, 55, Winchester, was southbound on S.R. 136 in Sugartree Ridge when he went off the left side of the roadway and struck a speed limit sign, a cable box and a metal fence before coming to rest inside the cemetery next to New Beginnings Church. Multiple cemetery headstones were severely damaged in the crash. Emergency personnel from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District responded to the call, which the state patrol said was received at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday.

