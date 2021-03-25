Hillsboro pool has implemented three-phase plan

The Hillsboro Swim Organization (HSO) has implemented a three-phase plan to upgrade the pool house and surrounding pool property with plans to open this summer, HSO President Mel McKenzie said in a news release.

“We have had a busy and successful winter gearing up for the 2021 pool season,” McKenzie said.

Phase I of the upgrades, which has been completed, included new entry and exit points for patrons, cosmetic upgrades throughout the pool house, bathroom door installation, and a substantial upgrade to the concession stand to optimize flow. Additionally, in partnership with the Hillsboro FFA and the Hillsboro High School Art Department, aesthetic elements have and will continue to be added to promote community involvement, the news release said.

Phases II and III will focus primarily on the exterior of the pool house including shade sails for the kiddie pool area, fence repair, landscaping, fresh paint and more.

“We continue to work diligently to understand and balance the financial aspects of operating the pool. Fundraising will remain a vital component of our financial strategy. As such, we are excited to launch two ongoing fundraising efforts: Putt for the Pool, an annual golf outing, and Play for the Pool, a series of after-hour pool and social events,” McKenzie said. “Furthermore, the corporate sponsorship program, a highly successful fundraiser thanks to the very generous donors, will be reinstated for the 2021 season. All participants in this tiered donation program, which kicks off in April, will receive sponsorship banners to be displayed along our fence.”

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor of the pool for the 2021 season should contact Jeanine Bagshaw, HSO treasurer, at 937-393-9959 for more information.

McKenzie said pricing structure for the pool should be finalized by the beginning of May, and will include both season and daily passes.

He said pool managers and lifeguards are currently being interviewed, and that all referrals are welcome. Applications can be filled out on the pool website at hillsboroswim.com. They are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 2. Interviews will be held April 5-7.

“We are so excited to be back in business for the 2021 season, beginning Friday, May 28, 2021, with preview weekends throughout May to showcase our upgrades. The pool can provide endless opportunities for family fun and we invite you to check it out,” McKenzie said.

“The Hillsboro swimming pool has been a staple in the community since 1957,” McKenzie continued. “It takes people like you and your support to continue the success of a place that so many have enjoyed over the years, a place where families can gather, friendships be made, and kids enjoy. We hope you continue to support the HSO’s mission: To provide aquatic education, recreation, and charitable opportunities as a community pool for Hillsboro and the surrounding communities.

“We cannot thank you enough for your love and support. Please help us continue the success.”

In this Times-Gazette file photo youngsters enjoy summer at the swimming pool in Hillsboro.

Intention is to open this summer