Treatment house in Greenfield

REACH for Tomorrow announced Wednesday that it is launching an intensive outpatient (IOP) program with supportive housing in April, REACH CEO Danielle Ratcliff said at a Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition meeting.

REACH for Tomorrow is preparing a house in Greenfield that will be able to house women that need to escape issues, but the program isn’t just for people in the house, because it will be doing the IOP program in its Greenfield office.

Ratcliff said there will be four to five days a week where the people are doing group meetings and case management as well as counseling in the program. She also said that should someone go past the need for IOP, they can still be a resident, but that “we’ll do outpatient with them, rather than the intensive. It’s all based on the level of hours that they need to have and so that’ll be all down on the assessment.”

Ratcliff said the organization is looking at the same opportunity for men. The facility will be in Ross County, but will accept Highland County residents.

“One of the things we’ve learned is do not have them at close proximity,” Ratcliff said. “Because one of the biggest things that can just totally derail someone’s recovery is relationships, romantic relationships. So, we’re looking at doing a men’s facility not just for Ross County people, of course, but that’s where it’ll be housed.”

The organization is also partnering with Nicole’s 28th Chapter, a non-profit whose founders lost their daughter to an overdose.

“So, her life doesn’t finish here. She’s gonna continue to go on and to help to change people’s lives,” Ratcliff said.

She said the organization will put out applications at the beginning of next week for people that would want to be at the house.

Ratcliff also announced in the meeting that REACH is launching a program called Impact 360 Health. She said she has a lot of children with eating disorders and especially with COVID-19, has seen obesity run rampant. The program is going to have individual and group meetings, as well as a “golden thread of our mental health work.” There will also be exercises, learning how to cook and what food to eat.

“We’ve got data that shows that there’s an increase in people staying in recovery if they include physical fitness, and if they also include nutrition,” Ratcliff said. “So, what they put in their body and focusing on that.”

In other news from the meeting:

* Bill Showman, manager of prevention and evaluation services at the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board, said the organization wrote to expand the prevention coalition as part of the SOR 2.0 funding in all five of its counties: Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross. He said Gena Bates, associate director of Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center, is going to take that on and reach out to schools and go to training. Showman said it would be started by summer and they will usually meet once a month as an after-school event.

* Roger Cheesbro, the CEO of Family Recovery Services, said it is working on a grant opportunity with Dr. Jennifer Lanzillotta focusing on psychostimulant disorder treatment. Cheesbro said there is space at the Randall L. Massie House for men looking for substance use recovery.

* Ian Murphy from the Empowering Communities Initiative at Ohio State University has partnered with Harm Reduction Ohio to have a free mail order naloxone service. Murphy said Harm Reduction Ohio is going to contact the non-opioid, drug-using community and get Narcan into people’s hands that use any kind of illicit drug other than marijuana.

