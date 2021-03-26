Posted on by

Highland County travel report


Submitted story

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 134 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 134 will be closed north of S.R. 138 in Buford for two days starting April 5 at 7:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 131. The estimated completion is April 6 by 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 62 Resurfacing – U.S. 62 will be reduced to one lane between the city of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting March 29. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

Chillicothe Avenue Tree Trimming – The city of Hillsboro will close U.S. Route 50 (Chillicothe Avenue) between Bowers Avenue and S.R. 124 daily from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. beginning March 29 for tree trimming operations. Traffic will be detoured via Bowers Avenue and S.R. 124. The estimated completion date is March 31 by 8 p.m.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

