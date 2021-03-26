Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 134 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 134 will be closed north of S.R. 138 in Buford for two days starting April 5 at 7:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 131. The estimated completion is April 6 by 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 62 Resurfacing – U.S. 62 will be reduced to one lane between the city of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting March 29. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

Chillicothe Avenue Tree Trimming – The city of Hillsboro will close U.S. Route 50 (Chillicothe Avenue) between Bowers Avenue and S.R. 124 daily from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. beginning March 29 for tree trimming operations. Traffic will be detoured via Bowers Avenue and S.R. 124. The estimated completion date is March 31 by 8 p.m.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.