HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Seth Eidenier, 35, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Christopher Owens, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

David Lawhun, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Chad Davidson, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Samuel Holaday, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for violating a protection order and obstructing official business.

Nicholas Cantrell, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.