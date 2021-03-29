U.S. 50 crash claims two

A two-vehicle head-on crash Saturday morning on U.S. Route 50 near Vineyard Drive and Carper Lane, approximately four miles east of Hillsboro, killed two Hillsboro residents and sent two others from the Columbus vicinity to area hospitals.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stephanie Henderson, 56, Hillsboro, was driving eastbound on U.S. 50 when she went left of center and hit a westbound vehicle driven by Sherry Worthington, 63, Groveport.

Troopers said the impact killed Henderson and her passenger, Jamie Lowe, 58, also of Hillsboro.

Worthington and her passenger, identified as Richard Worthington, 85, also of Groveport, were both flown by helicopter to area hospitals with injuries.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on U.S. 50 was closed by ODOT for approximately four hours while state patrol troopers were assisted by Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and deputies from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.

While the state patrol said it was not a contributing cause to the crash, it said that April is Distracted Driving Month, and the patrol want reminded everyone to put their electronic devices away while driving until the trip is complete.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

This photo shows a stretch of U.S. Route 50 where two Hillsboro residents were killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning. The crash scene is roughly one-tenth of a mile east of Vineyard Drive. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Double-fatal-stretch-of-US-50.jpg This photo shows a stretch of U.S. Route 50 where two Hillsboro residents were killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning. The crash scene is roughly one-tenth of a mile east of Vineyard Drive. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Pair of Hillsboro residents lose their life