Two drivers injured in Monday crash

A medical emergency Monday afternoon was the cause of a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of North West Street near the intersection of Beech Street in Hillsboro, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Officer Ron Martin told The Times-Gazette that a vehicle driven by Anthony Moubrey, 72, Clarksburg, impacted the rear of a vehicle driven by Melinda Patrick, 40, Hillsboro, causing severe damage to both vehicles. Both drivers were transported to Highland District Hospital by emergency personnel from Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, with Moubrey later being transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for issues unrelated to the accident. Martin said Moubrey would not be cited due to the crash having been caused by a medical emergency.

