A Second Chance Pet of the Week

Lucy, a Staffordshire mix and is brown and white female, is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. She came to the facility because her family had too many dogs and wanted to find her a home of her own. Lucy is a doll baby. She loves people and craves attention. She will stand in front of you and reach up and put her front legs around your waist. When she is comfortable with that she will put her head on your shoulder. If you want a cuddle bug, this one is it for you. Lucy is up-to-date with shots, house trained and has been spayed. To meet Lucy or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page.

Lucy, a Staffordshire mix and is brown and white female, is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. She came to the facility because her family had too many dogs and wanted to find her a home of her own. Lucy is a doll baby. She loves people and craves attention. She will stand in front of you and reach up and put her front legs around your waist. When she is comfortable with that she will put her head on your shoulder. If you want a cuddle bug, this one is it for you. Lucy is up-to-date with shots, house trained and has been spayed. To meet Lucy or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Pet-of-the-Week-3.jpg Lucy, a Staffordshire mix and is brown and white female, is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. She came to the facility because her family had too many dogs and wanted to find her a home of her own. Lucy is a doll baby. She loves people and craves attention. She will stand in front of you and reach up and put her front legs around your waist. When she is comfortable with that she will put her head on your shoulder. If you want a cuddle bug, this one is it for you. Lucy is up-to-date with shots, house trained and has been spayed. To meet Lucy or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page. Submitted photo