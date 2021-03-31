Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

March 28

A motorist advised a turkey flew into his vehicle while driving in the 8900 block of S.R. 73, doing moderate damage.

Several items were reported taken from a building in the 10000 block of Smith Road.

March 29

A resident of the 6100 block of Miller Lane reported an altercation with a neighbor. After an investigation, it was determined that no charges would be filed.

March 30

A resident in the 7000 block of S.R. 753 reported a suspicious male. A deputy responded and determined that the male had been kicked out of a motor vehicle and a theft occurred. The case remains under investigation.

A resident of the 4000 block of S.R.124 reported a one-car motor vehicle crash. The driver was identified as Peggy Hopkins, Hillsboro. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.