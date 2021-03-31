Fairfield open enrollment meeting

Parents of students interested in enrollment at the Fairfield Local Schools for the first time under the open enrollment policy for the 2021-22 school year are invited to attend an informal meeting to be held Thursday, April 8 from 3-4 p.m. in the District Office Conference Room, 11611 S.R. 771, Leesburg.

The open enrollment policy will be explained, questions answered, and applications will be available.

School board policy establishes a limit for the number of students enrolled at each grade level. Due to those limits and current enrollment, some grade levels may have limited or no openings for the 2021-22 school year. Applications will be accepted through June 15, 2021.

Attendance at this meeting is not required. Contact Amy Buddelmeyer at the district office at 937-780-2221 for questions or more information.

Parents of current open enrollment students will receive an application via email or mail.

Submitted by Amy Buddelmeyer, Fairfield Local Schools.