Chase reached 110-plus mph

A Washington C.H. man received 30 months in prison in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, in addition to an 18-month prison sentence for an illegal weapons possession charge in the Highland County Court of Common Pleas.

Court documents state that Corey M. Keeton, 28, was convicted of a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply and a fourth-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property, in connection with a Jan. 29 high-speed chase that began at the Marathon station on Columbus Street in Washington C.H.

Police reported the ensuing pursuit reached speeds of over 110 miles per hour before ending with Keeton bailing out of the vehicle before it came to a stop near the intersection of Dill and Hays roads in Fayette County.

A passenger in the vehicle was apprehended at the scene.

Law enforcement from both the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol later located Keeton reportedly unresponsive and lying in a nearby field.

After being treated for an apparent drug overdose with several doses of Narcan, the Fayette County Life Squad transported Keeton to Fayette County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released, and then arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard sentenced Keeton to 30 months on the failure to comply charge and 12 months for receiving stolen property, with the judgment entry of confinement ordering the sentences to be served concurrently for a total of two-and-a-half years.

Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade said Keeton will serve an additional 18 months in prison after sentencing in Highland County Common Pleas Court for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, along with a forfeiture specification.

Keeton was indicted in October by a Highland County grand jury on two counts of having a weapon illegally in connection with a traffic accident that occurred on Aug. 22, 2020 in Greenfield.

The court’s bill of particulars stated that upon arrival an investigating officer believed Keeton to be under the influence and that after seizing a Glock 27 handgun from Keeton, both he and a passenger were placed in a patrol vehicle.

A later search of Keeton’s Chevrolet Equinox yielded a glass smoking pipe and white powder that had spilled inside the center console, along with a hypodermic syringe that came from a pair of gray sweatpants in the back seat of the vehicle.

Keeton had previously been convicted on a felony drug charge.

In the court’s judgment entry of confinement, it was ordered that Keeton be imprisoned for 18 months with no credit for jail time, and that he remain in the Fayette County Jail until his pending cases were disposed of.

It was also ordered the Glock 27 handgun taken during his arrest be forfeited to the Greenfield Police Department.

As part of a plea agreement, a fourth-degree felony charge of failure to appear was dismissed by Judge Rocky Coss.

WCH man will serve 18 months in separate Highland Co. case