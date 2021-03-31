WILMINGTON — Preparations are finished and the Wilmington Air Park, Kroger staff and volunteers are all set to welcome and administer COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of people over the next few weeks.

The large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site opens its doors on Thursday, April 1. The site will offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine at no cost, by appointment only.

The site is in partnership with Clinton County Port Authority, Clinton County commissioners, Clinton County Health District, Emergency Management Agency, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Ohio Public Health Region, Kroger Health, the Ohio Department of Health and The Health Collaborative.

This week, the site will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Next week it will operate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 through Saturday, April 10.

The large-scale clinic, one of 15 across Ohio, will run for about 60 days or until vaccine delivery for the region is complete.

All Ohioans age 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Kroger will administer approximately 3,000 vaccines at the site weekly.

To book an appointment, visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility or call toll-free 866-211-5320.

This road sign indicates the location of the mass vaccination site on Airborne Road in Wilmington. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_DSC_0278.jpg This road sign indicates the location of the mass vaccination site on Airborne Road in Wilmington. John Hamilton | AIM Media Midwest

Wilmington site will offer Johnson & Johnson shots