Brief commissioners agenda

The Highland County commissioners had a brief agenda Wednesday morning, with a trio of resolutions and one contract on their desks.

Two of the three resolutions were line item budget transfers, while a third authorized an appropriation of $21,347 for the county’s share of the purchase of a new vehicle for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported, a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck from the sheriff’s office was critically damaged in a Feb. 24 crash, with the county receiving a total of $21,347, minus the insurance deductible and salvage bid.

“We authorized Sheriff Barrera last week to go ahead and replace that vehicle,” Britton said. “They’ve got it out at the sheriff’s office, and it has to have all the equipment put on it.”

A contract was approved Wednesday between the commissioners and the Ohio Department of Public Safety-Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The lease renewal agreement runs through June 30, 2023.

In other matters, Duncan reminded everyone of the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday at the Highland County YMCA.

“I know for the one in Hillsboro Thursday, they’ve got 500 doses and they’ve got 249 registered as of this morning,” he said.

In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner wrote that vaccine appointments were still available for Thursday, April 1, which included evening appointments.

The Thursday clinic is for anyone 18 years of age and older from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highland County YMCA, “for anyone who lives, works or plays in Highland County,” Warner said.

He said his office had also opened up appointments for Friday, April 2 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In order to register for an appointment, go to https://highlandcovidvax.timetap.com, or by phone at one of four numbers: 614-881-1882, 937-981-1121, 937-393-3406 or 937 393-6377.

As a reminder, Warner said the Highland County Health Department is now scheduling children’s COVID-19 vaccines by calling the office at 937-393-1941.

Sheriffs office outfitting new vehicle